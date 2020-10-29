CM Yogi’s green-red tiles put in railway toilet in Gorakhpur, SP activists soot granddaughter, protests

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party activists have been agitated over the installation of red-green tiles in the urinal of the Railway Hospital of Gorakhpur, the hometown of UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Despite the CPRO’s response to the railway on SP’s tweet, SP workers came out on the road. The SPs reached the railway hospital and put the soot vessel on the tiles, while meeting the Additional General Manager Amit Kumar Aggarwal and handed over the complaint letter to them. He has demanded action against the culprit in 24 hours and changing the tiles on urinal. In view of the anger of the SPs, a police force has been deployed from the General Manager’s Office to the Railway Hospital. Also Read – BSP will run with BJP to teach SP a ‘lesson’, know why Mayawati made such a big announcement

SP workers under the leadership of SP District President Ramnagina Sawhney will also submit a memorandum to the Senior Superintendent of Police after meeting the Railway AGM. Ramnagina Sahni said that the BJP has painted the toilet in the color of the SP flag to discredit the Samajwadi Party. He said that the Samajwadi Party opposes it. This is spiteful. Samajwadi Party workers will not tolerate this. They have submitted a memorandum with the workers to the officials of North Eastern Railway. He has given a 24-hour ultimatum, saying that if the tiles are not removed, they will remove them themselves. He said that apart from this the SP movement will also be bound. Also Read – MP by-election: SP candidate joins BJP in presence of Union Minister amid election heat

The SP wrote on its Twitter account that, due to political malice by corrupt thinking politicians, painting toilet walls in Gorakhpur railway hospital in the color of SP is a shameful incident which tarnishes democracy. The insult of the colors of the flag of a major political party is grossly condemnable. Action should be taken cognizance, color should be changed immediately. The Northeast Railway gave a clarification from the Twitter handle and described it as part of the Swachh Bharat Mission. It has been further written that these tiles are old. The purpose of installing these tiles is to ensure better cleanliness. It has no relation with any political party. Also Read – 6 MLAs of BSP rebel in UP, protest against Rajya Sabha candidate and meet SP Chief

It is to be known that Lalit Narayan Mishra, located in Gorakhpur, the headquarters of the Northeast Railway, has said that the installation of red tiles on the walls in the toilet of the railway hospital is a sign of the corrupt mentality of the government. However, the Railways denied these allegations and termed it as part of the normal process.