CMA Festival in Nashville Is Canceled for 2020

The CMA Festival, the world’s largest nation music gathering, has been canceled for 2020, slightly than attempting to push the mass gathering set for June in Nashville to a later date in the 12 months.

For passholders, the competition is providing a alternative of refunds or credit towards the 2021 CMA Fest.

It was to have taken place June 4-7, with free outside concert events every day all through downtown Nashville capped by sold-out nightly exhibits at Nissan Stadium. The competition would have celebrated its 49th 12 months this 12 months.

“After cautious deliberation, and in following the most recent steerage from nationwide, state and native authorities, we’re unhappy to announce that CMA Fest won’t happen in 2020,” a press release from the Nation Music Affiliation learn. “Whether or not you deliberate to attend CMA Fest for the primary time, or you’ve gotten attended many instances all through the final 48 years, we all know how particular this competition is for nation music followers across the globe and that many can be disenchanted by this determination. Because the world remains to be vastly affected by the unfold of COVID-19, we can’t in good conscience threat the well being and wellbeing of our followers, artists, employees and Nation Music group.”

Headliners had not but been introduced. The stadium exhibits are filmed every year and edited down right into a prime-time community particular that usually airs in September. The CMA Festival is an outgrowth of the extra humble Fan Truthful that started in 1972 and ultimately turned the foremost mecca for world followers of nation music every year. Now, an estimated 80,000 guests come to see greater than 300 artists carry out.

The competition usually takes place on both the identical weekend as or an adjoining weekend to Bonnaroo, downstate in Tennessee, which ends up in a large inflow of tourists to the state at roughly the identical time in June. Two weeks in the past, Bonnaroo, scheduled for June 11-14, introduced it was suspending its gathering to Sept. 24-27, though whether or not music festivals can be resuming by then stays an open query as the present pandemic continues to worsen.

The CMA’s assertion mentioned, “We’ll honor four-day passes bought for this 12 months’s occasion for CMA Fest 2021. Nevertheless, should you favor a full refund, we’ll present one upon request in case your passes have been bought by Ticketmaster or the CMA Fest Field Workplace. Those that bought passes by non-official channels ought to contact the vendor immediately. Throughout the subsequent 24-48 hours, all four-day go purchasers will obtain an e mail with additional directions.

“We vastly respect your understanding and endurance, as our actions are at all times in the very best curiosity of our nation music group. Within the coming weeks and months, we’ll proceed to deliver nation followers and artists collectively to rejoice the distinctive spirit and sense of unity that’s on the coronary heart of what CMA Fest stands for. We can even share details about future CMA occasions and methods to help these inside our group affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The announcement concluded by asserting the dates for 2021 — June 10-13 — and requested followers to “please hold your self and your family members wholesome and protected.”

Nashville tourism has been hit laborious, as has each metropolis’s, by the coronavirus pandemic. The Grand Ole Opry, as a substitute of providing a number of exhibits a weekend, is now holding its conventional Saturday evening broadcast however with out an viewers and with a handful of acoustic performers and crew.