CMA Performers Include Gabby Barrett/Charlie Puth Duet, Maren Morris

The preliminary efficiency lineup for November’s CMA Awards telecast contains Gabby Barrett and Charlie Puth doing a dwell duet of her crossover hit “I Hope,” presumably for the primary time in the identical room, since Puth put collectively the pop radio remix that options his voice after the pandemic started.

However “in the identical room” is the operative time period and promoting level for this 12 months’s CMAs, with producers revealing Thursday morning that this 12 months’s present on ABC would “deliver nation music’s largest stars collectively safely, in a single room, for the primary time this 12 months.” That emphasis is supposed to tell apart the Nation Music Affiliation’s telecast from the glut of different latest nation awards exhibits. The long-delayed ACM Awards in September provided a combination of dwell and largely pre-recorded performances from three totally different Nashville locales, and this month’s CMT Music Awards adopted a equally spread-out, largely pre-taped path.

The CMAs present on Nov. 11 will emanate solely from the Music Metropolis Heart, Nashville’s conference heart, as a substitute of its ordinary house throughout the road on the Bridgestone Area. Whereas the change of location had led some to consider that producers would arrange store all through the huge, multi-block house, the wording of the announcement signifies that each one the performers, presenters and winners will move by the middle’s largest ballroom… sans viewers, in fact.

A number of the performers have already appeared on the opposite two large nation exhibits within the final two months, however Thursday’s announcement indicated that, in some instances, not less than, the performers who’ve doubled or tripled up their appearances have saved their largest latest hits for the CMAs. Maren Morris, for example, who sang present single “To Hell & Again” acoustically on the CMTs, will carry out her country-pop crossover smash “The Bones” on the CMAs. And Ashley McBryde, who sang a lesser identified quantity when she co-hosted the CMT present, will sing her high 10 breakthrough “One Night time Requirements” on ABC in two weeks.

New songs will consider, too, as Luke Combs will sing “Chilly as You” from the just lately launched deluxe version of is sophomore album, and Eric Church will do “Hell of a View,” a single that got here out this month from an upcoming albm.

Florida Georgia Line is about to carry out the one “Lengthy Dwell,” and Miranda Lambert — who did do her latest No. 1, “Bluebird,” dwell from the Bluebird Cafe on the ACMs — is lined as much as as a substitute sing “Settling Down” for the CMAs.

Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are slated to carry out “an emotional tribute”; to whom or what was not revealed. Rucker will even workforce up with the non-Washington Woman A for his single “Beers & Sunshine.” Thomas Rhett will reteam with McEntire, Woman A’s Hillary Scott and Christian music star Chris Tomlin on their nominated inspirational music, “Be a Mild.”

The one retro second confirmed to this point is Rascal Flatts performing the trio’s 2005 smash “Bless the Damaged Highway” — a farewell one-off efficiency that may apparently need to do in lieu of the farewell tour the band had deliberate, then needed to cancel, for 2020.

Sarah Trahern, the CMA’s CEO, mentioned that “though the present will really feel a bit extra intimate this 12 months, we sit up for internet hosting our nominated artists and their visitors as we have a good time the most effective of nation music in a completely protected and bodily distant atmosphere. Will probably be an honor to deliver the most important nation stars on the planet collectively – in a single room – for the primary time this 12 months.”

Whereas, apart from Puth, this preliminary rollout of names is in need of the pop stars whose names usually draw probably the most consideration on the CMAs (or generally probably the most scorn from would-be style gatekeepers), a few of these can possible may be anticipated in forthcoming bulletins, because the present nonetheless has loads of slots left for a performance-heavy three-hour telecast.

The present airs dwell Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT and tape-delayed for the west coast at 8 PT.