CMAs Address Speculation That Charley Pride Contracted COVID at Awards

It didn’t take lengthy after information broke Saturday that legendary nation musician Charley Pride died of issues from COVID-19 for musicians and trade professionals to invest whether or not he contracted the virus at the Nation Music Affiliation Awards (CMAs), which occurred on Nov. 11 in individual although socially distant. Amongst these to posit such a connection was Maren Morris, who tweeted, “I don’t wish to leap to conclusions as a result of no household assertion has been made, but when this was a results of the CMAs being indoors, we should always all be outraged. Relaxation in energy, Charley.”

In response, the CMAs and representatives of Charley Pride issued an announcement detailing the COVID protocols put in place for the awards present, which honored Pride with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Music Metropolis Heart in Nashville (Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker hosted).

“Everybody affiliated with the CMA Awards adopted strict testing protocols outlined by the town well being division and unions,” the official assertion started. “Charley was examined previous to touring to Nashville. He was examined upon touchdown in Nashville, and once more on present day, with all assessments coming again adverse. After returning to Texas following the CMA Awards, Charley once more examined adverse a number of occasions. All of us within the Nation Music neighborhood are heartbroken by Charley’s passing. Out of respect for his household throughout their grieving interval, we is not going to be commenting on this additional.”

Pride, the primary trendy Black famous person of nation music, was 86. He died on Dec. 12 in Dallas, Texas.

On the CMAs, Pride had carried out a duet of his traditional “Kiss an Angel Good Mornin’” with Jimmie Allen, a rising Black star in nation who expressed his indebtedness to his predecessor. Pride adopted that with a prolonged and heartfelt speech because the small viewers of nominees and their company stood in rapt consideration.