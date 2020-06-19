CMC Cannes Line-up Includes Chinese New Year Contender (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety

China’s CMC Photos will deliver a line-up of 5 titles to the Cannes digital market this yr, together with “Murderer in Pink,” a significant blockbuster set to hit subsequent Chinese New Year.

The agency will probably be promoting international rights exterior of China and Southeast Asia to the fantasy drama directed by Lu Yang (“Brotherhood of Blades,” “Brotherhood of Blades II: The Infernal Battlefield”) and govt produced by Ning Hao (“Loopy Alien”).

The movie, whose Mandarin title interprets to “Assassinate the Novelist,” tells the story of a person who, as a way to save his lacking daughter, is tasked with killing a author whose writing creates a parallel world that begins to work together with the true one.

The title reunites “Brotherhood of Blades II” stars Yang Mi (“Tiny Instances”) and Lei Jiayin (“The Longest Day in Chang’an”), alongside Golden Horse Award winner Dong Zijiang (of Jia Zhangke’s “Mountains Could Depart” and “Ash is Purest White”).

CMC additionally brings two of its personal productions: a criminal offense movie known as “Three Previous Boys,” directed police TV serial veteran Gao Qunshu, and “I Keep in mind,” a romantic comedy with an amnesia plot line starring megastar Angelababy and Taiwan’s Lee Hongchi (“Tigertail”).

The previous stars Jiang Wu (“A Contact of Sin,” “Bathe”), Guo Tao (“Loopy Stone,” “I Am Not Madame Bovary”), and Huang Zhizhong (“The Founding of an Military”). They depict three policemen who labored collectively as a trio within the prime of their careers and reunite once more as they method retirement to research a case of economic fraud. The movie options work from South Korean motion director Yoo Sang-Seob, who was behind the stunts for “Parasite,” and is presently in post-production.

CMC can be promoting the 1990s-set romantic drama “Wild Grass” from “Kung Fu Yoga” helmer Xu Zhangxiong. It stars common Sandra Ma (“Soul Mate”), Elaine Zhong and Johnny Huang and is offered worldwide exterior of mainland China and Japan.

CMC will probably be one of many main distributors of hotly anticipated Chinese blockbusters “The Eight Hundred” and “The Rescue” overseas. They each had their debuts derailed by exterior components — the previous by censorship considerations and the latter by COVID-19. Neither title has introduced an official launch date but, nor are they prone to within the close to future, on condition that China’s cinemas stay shut because of considerations over COVID-19.

Nonetheless, CMC lists “The Rescue” as releasing in 2020. In the meantime, “The Eight Hundred” is listed as presently in “post-production” and its launch date “TBD.”

CMC Photos is the movie division of leisure and media conglomerate CMC Inc. It’s engaged within the improvement, manufacturing, advertising and marketing of live-action and animated movies, in addition to their China and worldwide distribution. The corporate’s distribution and advertising and marketing community covers 281 cities in 103 international locations worldwide. It is among the world’s largest distribution platforms for Chinese-language movies, and has distributed over 50 main Chinese titles overseas, together with native hits “The Wandering Earth,” “Wolf Warrior 2,” and “Nezha.”