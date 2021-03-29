CME Owner Petr Kellner Dies in Helicopter Crash

Czech billionaire Petr Kellner, proprietor of media group Central European Media Enterprises (CME), died in a helicopter crash in Alaska on Saturday.

Kellner’s firm, PPF Group, acquired CME in Oct. 2020 from AT&T.

CME operates media companies in 5 Central and Japanese European markets together with Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia. These operations comprise 30 tv channels broadcasting to roughly 45 million individuals throughout the markets, together with bTV in Bulgaria, Nova TV in the Czech Republic, Professional TV in Romania, TV Markiza in Slovakia and Pop TV in Slovenia.

Kellner had a web price of $15.7 billion.

“With nice unhappiness, PPF proclaims that on March 27, 2021, majority shareholder of PPF Mr. Petr Kellner tragically handed away in a helicopter accident in the Alaskan mountains. The incident, in which 5 lives have been misplaced, is below investigation,” PPF mentioned in an announcement.

“Petr Kellner was 56 years outdated. His skilled life was identified for his unbelievable work ethic and creativity, however his personal life belonged to his household. His funeral will likely be held with solely shut relations. We please ask the media to respect the privateness of the Kellner household throughout this tough time.

“We wish to specific our gratitude for the condolences, effectively needs, and prayers expressed to this point to the bereaved.”

4 different individuals, together with the pilot, died in the crash close to Knik Glacier, and one other is in a critical however secure situation, in response to an announcement by Alaska State Troopers.

CME was based in 1994 with the launch of TV Nova in the Czech Republic. CME’s tv manufacturers are market and viewers share leaders in all of its markets with a mixed 2019 tv promoting spend of roughly $916 million.

The PPF Group invests in monetary companies, telecommunications, biotechnology, actual property and mechanical engineering. The group owns property price €49 billion ($57.7 billion).