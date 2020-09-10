CMO driver sued, made serious allegations against many including UP minister

Jhansi: The suicide case of driver Raj Kumar Dubey of Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh has taken a new turn after a video went viral. In the video, the victim has claimed that she has given Rs 20 lakh to Uttar Pradesh minister Manu Kori in exchange for protecting herself from a sex racket case. Dubey committed suicide on Sunday-Monday midnight. He shot the video before hanging himself. In the 1.43 minute video, he has given the reason for his suicide and has accused many people including the minister. Also Read – Sushant’s sister, happy with Riya Chakraborty’s arrest, said- ‘God with us’

The video went viral on Tuesday evening, accusing the Minister of Labor and Employment Exchange. In the video, Dubey also said that Kori, who is also an MLA from Mehroni seat in Lalitpur district, was trying to extort money from him besides some others.

After the video went viral, Lalitpur District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar Shukla has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident.

According to reports, Dubey (55) was implicated in a sex scandal a few years ago and for that he has also been sentenced to one year in jail. He was released in January 2019.

Dubey was found dead at her house. He shot the video before hanging himself. In the 1.43 minute video, Dubey is seen saying that he is going to take suicidal steps, as he was forcefully implicated in the sex racket case by Chandrapal Singh and Rajendra Singh.

Minister of State Mannu Kori had allegedly demanded Rs 20 lakh from Dubey, which he had paid, but was also sent to jail after that. He said that two more persons named Brijesh and Manoj are also demanding 50 thousand rupees from him, which he is not able to give. Apart from this, along with Rajendra Singh, a person named Pappu Khan is continuously pressurizing him to pay Rs 4.5 lakh, and he has forcibly registered his house in his wife’s name.

The District Magistrate said that further action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

Minister Manu Kori, in a statement released through a video, said that the allegations leveled against him were completely false and baseless and it was an attempt to tarnish his clean image. He also said that he never met Dubey. Nor does he know it.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh has demanded action against Kori. Social activist Nutan Thakur has also demanded registration of an FIR against all the accused, including Corey, and said that a magisterial inquiry was not enough in this case.