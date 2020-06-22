CNBC Moves Morgan Brennan to ‘Squawk on the Road’ – Variety

CNBC mentioned it might transfer Morgan Brennan to its markets-focused “Squawk on the Road” after devoting one in every of that present’s co-anchors, Sara Eisen, solely to “Closing Bell” somewhat than have her work on two totally different packages throughout its schedule.

Eisen will work solely on “Closing Bell” alongside Wilfred Frost beginning June 22, in accordance to a memo from Dan Colarusso, senior vice chairman of CNBC Enterprise Information. “We wish Sara to have the skill to focus on part of the day that, whereas all the time essential, has turn out to be much more vital to our viewers in these risky instances,” he mentioned. Eisen joined CNBC in 2013 after working at Bloomberg and has anchored such packages as “Energy Lunch” and “Worldwide Change.”

Morgan Brennan, who has held forth on technology-heavy “Squawk Alley,” will transfer to the 10 a.m. hour of “Squawk on the Road,” Colarusso mentioned. “She’ll have a while to get accustomed to her new slot with Carl Quintanilla and David Faber earlier than she heads out on maternity go away later this summer season.” Brennan, a former Forbes reporter, usually covers beats together with area, protection and manufacturing. She joined CNBC in 2013.

CNBC intends to develop “Squawk Alley” right into a “present that has stronger West Coast elements and assist cement it as a primary vacation spot for expertise protection and bold-faced names in the sector.” A rotation of anchors will be a part of Jon Fortt and Carl Quintanilla, who co-anchor that program.