CNBLUE Announces Plans For First Comeback In Over 3.5 Years

CNBLUE is formally beginning the countdown for his or her much-anticipated return!

On November 3, a supply from FNC Leisure confirmed that the band will probably be making a comeback on November 17.

CNBLUE’s newest Korean comeback was in March 2017 with their seventh mini album “7°CN” and title monitor “Between Us.” After releasing a Japanese album that October, the members took a hiatus to hold out their obligatory army service. Lee Jong Hyun departed from the group in August 2019, and this will probably be CNBLUE’s first comeback as a trio with Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Jung Shin, and Kang Min Hyuk.

The band may even star in their very own tvN actuality present “Don’t Name My Identify — CNBLUE’s Secret Journey” (literal title), which premieres in November.

