CNBLUE Dishes On Upcoming 1st Album In Nearly 4 Years, Hopes For The Future, And More

In a current interview and pictorial for The Star journal, CNBLUE opened up about getting the band again collectively after finishing their navy service.

Earlier this month, CNBLUE renewed their contracts with their company FNC Leisure and introduced that they’d be making their first comeback in almost 4 years by the top of 2020.

After posing for the quilt of The Star’s November problem, the members remarked, “This was our first time posing for a photograph shoot collectively in an extended whereas, however our teamwork was nonetheless actually nice.” As for the way they’ve been spending their time currently, they shared, “Not too long ago, all three of us have been busy specializing in engaged on our new album.”

Jung Yong Hwa expressed confidence whereas speaking in regards to the band’s upcoming album, commenting, “We’ve turn into extra mature since our earlier albums, and our tone has turn into calmer general. It’s my favourite album out of all of our albums [thus far].”

Lee Jung Shin agreed, “I at all times hope that many individuals will take heed to our songs, however these emotions are rising increasingly. I feel it’s as a result of we ourselves are so glad with what we’ve created that I find yourself feeling this manner.”

In addition to their profitable profession in music, all the CNBLUE members have made a reputation for themselves in performing as nicely. When requested in regards to the distinction between the 2 fields, Kang Min Hyuk responded, “After we carry out at concert events, we obtain suggestions on the spot [from the audience], however with performing, you learn the way individuals responded after every part is completed. I feel each have their charms.”

In the meantime, Jung Yong Hwa remarked, “[Music] is like fireworks. If concert events really feel like setting [the stage] ablaze, then performing is just like the smaller, quieter hearth that follows.”

As for how they’d prefer to be described as a band, Lee Jung Shin replied with fun, “A good-looking band?”

Jung Yong Hwa chimed in, “Once I was youthful, I disliked it for some purpose when individuals referred to as us a good-looking band. I feel it was as a result of I needed us to obtain recognition for our music. Now, I’d prefer to be referred to as a world band.”

When requested whether or not they felt any strain because of their fast success upon debut, Jung Yong Hwa revealed, “There was loads of strain, however I’ve set loads of that [pressure] apart now. I’m simply grateful for the truth that even now, we’re nonetheless releasing albums and posing for pictorials like this.”

Lastly, the members of CNBLUE spoke about their hopes for the longer term.

Kang Min Hyuk commented, “I discover it enjoyable to think about what sort of music we’ll be making 10 years from now. I hope that we’ll turn into extra mature as time passes.”

In the meantime, Lee Jung Shin shared, “I hope that CNBLUE’s music will proceed to at all times be on individuals’s playlists within the years forward. When, sooner or later, individuals look again on 2020, I hope that somebody will be capable to bear in mind the yr by saying, ‘That’s when that track by CNBLUE got here out!’ And I hope that we’ll at all times really feel like pals [to people who listen to our music].”

