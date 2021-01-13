CNBLUE Expresses Love And Thanks To Fans On 11th Debut Anniversary

CNBLUE shared their gratitude and love for followers on their 11th debut anniversary!

The band made their debut on January 14, 2010 with the one “I’m a Loner” from their mini album “Bluetory.” Jung Yong Hwa, Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Jung Shin not too long ago made a comeback with the mini album “RE:CODE” after renewing their contracts with FNC Leisure.

On January 14, Jung Yong Hwa wrote on Instagram, “It’s already been 11 years since we debuted with ‘I’m a Loner.’ It feels prefer it’s passed by so, so quick. Nonetheless, I’m not a loner due to our followers who at all times keep by my facet. Everybody, let’s stick with it sooner or later too. Thanks!!!!”

Kang Min Hyuk wrote, “As we speak in 2010. I debuted with CNBLUE. 11 years handed like that and it’s now 2021. To everybody who’s been along with me. All our BOICE followers all around the globe. Our FNC members of the family. Thanks a lot, everybody. Though the time will hold rising a 12 months at a time, the recollections I deliver with me and my emotions of gratitude change into even bigger. Thanks and I really like you.”

Lee Jung Shin posted in English, “Boice! Thanks for the 11th anniversary. I believe it’s nice to do something for greater than 10 years. CNBLUE has been in a position to be lively for such a very long time, due to our followers. Thanks very a lot. We stay up for the day we meet and luxuriate in collectively on the live performance! Please keep wholesome within the meantime! I really like you.”

Completely satisfied anniversary, CNBLUE!

Watch Jung Yong Hwa within the drama “The Package deal” under!

Watch Now