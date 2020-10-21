CNBLUE Renews Contract With FNC Entertainment

CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Jung Shin have renewed their contracts with FNC Entertainment.

On October 21, FNC Entertainment introduced that the three members had renewed their contracts with the company. The company added that CNBLUE deliberate to make a group comeback with a brand new album by the tip of this yr.

CNBLUE made their South Korean debut in 2010 and launched hits comparable to “I’m a Loner,” “I’m Sorry,” and “Can’t Cease.” In 2020, all three members returned from their obligatory navy service, signaling a brand new begin to their careers.

The fourth member of CNBLUE, Lee Jong Hyun, left the group in 2019, following varied controversies. He was additionally discharged from the navy earlier this yr.

