CNBLUE Shares Hilarious Stories Of Their Military Days, Favorite Girl Teams, And More

CNBLUE talked about their army service on KBS2’s “Drawback Baby in Home”!

Throughout the November 17 broadcast, CNBLUE revealed that it had been almost 4 years since they’d appeared on a range present collectively. Jung Yong Hwa had been discharged final 12 months, and Lee Jung Shin and Kang Min Hyuk had been discharged earlier this 12 months in March after enlisting collectively.

Tune Eun Yi shared that she had been a fan of Kang Min Hyuk for 10 years since CNBLUE’s debut days. She revealed that she had tried to go to Kang Min Hyuk whereas he was serving within the army, however he had been busy that day and unable to simply accept guests on the time.

Tune Eun Yi defined, “I’ve been in a one-sided love for 10 years since CNBLUE debuted. I fell in love one-sidedly once they appeared on a radio present the place I used to be the DJ. I felt sorry for him when he was standing quietly within the again whereas he was on the present, however I fell for him after I noticed him powerfully play the drums. I additionally stated I’d study the drums, however I’ve solely collected 10 drum sticks.”

Kang Min Hyuk commented, “Truly, I confirmed curiosity first. She made us really feel so comfy for our first radio look.” When Tune Eun Yi was requested to decide on between Kang Min Hyuk and Buzz’s Min Kyung Hoon, her favourite junior as of late, she commented, “That is troublesome. I’ve by no means considered Kyung Hoon as a person.”

Jung Yong Hwa enlisted within the particular forces throughout his army service. He revealed, “My insomnia was cured within the army. I used to have extreme insomnia, so I used to be apprehensive after I enlisted, however the first day on the coaching camp, I handed out at 10 p.m. After I awakened within the morning, I felt so refreshed.”

The three members additionally revealed that they’d all minimize hair for the troopers since they’d realized lots from watching the designers on the hair salons they went to. Lee Jung Shin shared, “My specialty was the fast ‘seven minute minimize,” and he revealed that he had minimize hair for over 900 troopers. Jung Yong Hwa revealed that his specialty was slicing hair to the right size in preparation for troopers’ trip days.

Moreover, Kang Min Hyuk shared that BLACKPINK and ITZY gave him energy whereas he was within the army. He commented, “On the time, the 2 teams had been the most well-liked in my army unit.” Lee Jung Shin added that IU had additionally been common, sharing, “The day started with IU’s music.” Jung Yong Hwa additionally advised a narrative the place he and his friends desperately requested the next rating official who had a cellphone to play ITZY’s “DALLA DALLA.”

The CNBLUE members additionally touched upon their musical promotions. Speaking about errors on stage, Kang Min Hyuk shared, “I trigger an enormous accident from time to time. I’ve as soon as completed a music alone when the music wasn’t over but. I used to be too caught up within the dwell ambiance.”

Lastly, Lee Jung Shin picked the day of his discharge as his most memorable one whereas being a member of CNBLUE for 10 years. He shared, “Kang Min Hyuk was discharged two days earlier than me, however two days afterward my discharge day, he drove to me early within the morning carrying his army uniform.”

Lately, CNBLUE made their long-awaited return with “RE:CODE” and the title monitor “Then, Now and Perpetually.”

