CNBLUE Talks About New Goals For The Future, What Happiness Means, And More

CNBLUE teamed up with Certainly journal for an astonishing pictorial!

Every member sported his distinctive charms in a dynamic set of photographs launched as part of the journal’s eleventh quantity.

Within the interview that adopted, Jung Yong Hwa said, “All the members are actually of their thirties. We took no breaks in shifting ahead throughout our twenties. Now, I hope we can do music at a gradual tempo with out feeling rushed.”

Kang Min Hyuk additionally commented, “I believe my life is stuffed with extra happiness once I do what I take pleasure in for a very long time moderately than attempting to achieve a sure peak.”

Wrapping up the interview, Lee Jung Shin stated, “Not with the ability to see our followers in particular person has been an enormous disappointment. hope we will keep wholesome and nicely as we look ahead to the day we will meet in particular person.”

After every finishing their army service, the CNBLUE members have resumed their music and appearing careers. Their eighth mini album “RE-CODE,” launched final November, topped iTunes charts worldwide. This 12 months, all three members might be including to their appearing portfolios with Jung Yong Hwa collaborating in “Daebak Actual Property” (literal translation) with Jang Nara, Kang Min Hyuk in “How To Be Thirty,” and Lee Jung Shin in “Summer season Guys.”

Watch Jung Yong Hwa in “The Package deal” right here…

Watch Now

Kang Min Hyuk in “How To Be Thirty” right here…

Watch Now

and Lee Jung Shin in “My Sassy Woman” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)