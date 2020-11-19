CNBLUE Tops iTunes Charts Worldwide With “RE-CODE”

CNBLUE’s newest album is rating excessive on iTunes charts all over the world!

On November 17, the band returned as a trio with their eighth mini album “RE-CODE” and the title monitor “Then, Now and Endlessly.”

Following its launch, the album has been topping the iTunes Prime Album charts in 10 totally different areas together with the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, and Mexico.

“RE-CODE” additionally charted throughout the high 5 spots on the iTunes Pop Album charts in 15 areas together with america, Australia, and Japan, and it even reached No. 1 in 11 of those areas.

Congratulations to CNBLUE! Take a look at the music video for his or her title monitor right here!

