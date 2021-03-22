CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa And Jang Nara Specialize In Dealing With Ghosts In Upcoming Drama Poster

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Daebak Actual Property” (literal title) launched a brand new teaser poster starring Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa!

“Daebak Actual Property” is about an actual property agent and a con man who group as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from properties the place folks have died. It’s penned by Ha Soo Jin, Lee Younger Hwa, and Jung Yeon Search engine optimisation and directed by Park Jin Suk, who labored on “College 2017,” “Bare Fireman,” and “The Story of the Bookworm.”

Jang Nara takes the position of Hong Ji Ah, the boss of Daebak Actual Property and an exorcist. With her magnificence and brains, she seems to be excellent on the skin, however she is a hot-tempered one who inherited her exorcism skills from her mom. Jung Yong Hwa performs Oh In Bum, a quick-witted con man who pretends to be an exorcist, regardless of not believing in ghosts himself.

Already, viewers are curious to study extra concerning the exorcist Hong Ji Ah, who exudes a darkish charisma, and the con man Oh In Bum, who’s a sly character with a good-looking and pure picture. The newly launched poster teases the chemistry between Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum. Hong Ji Ah, together with her sharp expression, and Oh In Bum, together with his highly effective gaze, look upon the viewers by the opening between the grand classic doorways. In the background, a mysterious shadow of a younger woman creates a chilling ambiance.

At Daebak Actual Property, which the textual content on the poster describes as “specializing in promoting homes with spirits,” Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum will showcase strategies that collect up spirits upon personal requests. Not solely will they seize ghosts, however they’ll additionally snag home costs and misplaced hearts.

In the course of the photograph shoot for the poster, Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa have been immersed of their characters. Jang Nara shouted, “I’m the boss,” whereas making an attempt out cool poses, and Jung Yong Hwa continued to ship her a thumbs up. When Jang Nara monitored Jung Yong Hwa’s efficiency as he portrayed a pointy gaze, she commented like a real exorcist that Jung Yong Hwa is a fascinating man of expertise since his soul is pure.

The manufacturing group shared, “The overwhelming two shot that Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa accomplished within the teaser poster rounded out the peculiar ambiance. Please present a number of anticipation for ‘Daebak Actual Property,’ which is able to dive deep into viewers’ hearts with its unbelievable visuals and beautiful story.”

“Daebak Actual Property” will premiere on April 14 following the conclusion of “Hey, Me!”

