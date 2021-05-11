CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa And Kang Hong Seok Launch Their Secret Operation In “Sell Your Haunted House”

“Sell Your Haunted House” is about a real estate agent and a con artist who team up to exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Real Estate. CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t believe in ghosts but pretends to be an exorcist to make a living.

His chemistry with Mr. Heo (Kang Hong Seok) has especially helped keep the drama at the top spot for rankings out of the Wednesday-Thursday dramas of its time slot.

Spoilers

In a previous episode, Hong Ji Ah was enraged after finding out that Oh In Bum is the nephew of Oh Sung Sik (Kim Dae Gon). She put him in shock by stating that that both her mother and his uncle died because he was a medium.

In the midst of this, stills of Oh In Bum and Mr. Heo in the middle of their mysterious plan is adding to the tension. The two successfully infiltrate Dohak Construction, Oh In Bum dressed in a neat suit and eyes shining with confidence while Mr. Heo is disguised as a maintenance man and on the lookout.

When the two see each other within the building, the air freezes, and Oh In Bum’s face changes to one of edge. Dohak Construction’s chairman Do Hak Sung (Ahn Kil Kang) already knows Oh In Bum’s true identity, so it’s even more a mystery why the two decided to sneak into the building.

This suspenseful scene was filmed in April. The two actors showed extraordinary brotherly chemistry while on set, bursting into laughter at Kang Hong Seok’s disguise. Jung Yong Hwa, who was possessed by the spirit of an old lady onscreen, gave off unexpected housewife vibes by giving Kang Hong Seok cleaning tips. Everyone on set was entertained by how well Kang Hong Seok took the tips.

The production team commented, “The more Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Hong Seok spend time together, the more they bring out each other’s strengths. We ask that you stay on the lookout for how Oh In Bum and Mr. Heo’s fates turn out after jumping into the dangerous den that is Dohak Construction and how this brings changes to Daebak Real Estate.”

This episode of “Sell Your Haunted House” will air on May 12 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the thrill here:

Watch Now

Source (1)