CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa And Kang Hong Seok Make A Perfect Duo Of Con Artists In “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” has shared a sneak peek of CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Hong Seok in character!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is a brand new fantasy drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara will star as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist who’s the boss of Daebak Actual Property, whereas CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa will play Oh In Bum, a con man who doesn’t imagine in ghosts, however makes a dwelling by pretending to be an exorcist.

In the newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Oh In Bum and his accomplice Mr. Heo (performed by Kang Hong Seok) prepare to drag off a con. Whereas the suave Oh In Bum is a easy talker who makes use of his allure and silver tongue to swindle individuals, Mr. Heo is a genius hacker who may even hack into essentially the most safe authorities businesses.

Dressed sharply in a neat go well with, Oh In Bum approaches their mark and makes an attempt to beguile him together with his phrases, whereas Mr. Heo watches from the sidelines with a wry smile and a laptop computer in hand. Armed with Oh In Bum’s fast wit, Mr. Heo’s superior expertise, and uncanny good luck, the 2 tricksters make a con-artist dream staff.

The producers of “Promote Your Haunted Home” remarked, “From their appearing to their humorousness, Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Hong Seok work so effectively collectively that they appear like soulmates. We have been always stunned time and again by the way it was attainable for his or her teamwork to be this good as quickly as they met.”

They added, “Please present lots of curiosity in ‘Promote Your Haunted Home,’ which is able to showcase Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Hong Seok’s upbeat chemistry.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” premieres on April 14 and might be obtainable with English subtitles on Viki. In the meantime, try a teaser for the drama right here!

