CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Discusses New Drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” + Talks About His Teamwork With Jang Nara

CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa shared his ideas on his upcoming KBS 2TV drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” and his co-star Jang Nara!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is about an actual property agent and a con artist who group as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Actual Property. Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t imagine in ghosts however pretends to be an exorcist to make a dwelling.

Jung Yong Hwa shared why he determined to tackle this drama for his subsequent challenge, saying, “I used to be excited as a result of it appeared like a brand new style of an exorcism drama.” Then he launched his character Oh In Bum as “somebody who offers his all at this time and whose innocence stands out.” He commented, “I’m wondering what viewers will take into consideration him as a result of he’s a personality who will present surprising twists as a conman, exorcist, and medium.”

The actor shared how he made an effort to faithfully painting his character. He defined, “I suppose I’ve seen nearly all of the dramas and flicks involving ghosts. If you happen to ask me, attempting to grasp the lifetime of the ghost who possessed the physique appears to be a very powerful key. Oh In Bum will seemingly be remembered as probably the most pleasant and warm-hearted medium in Korean exorcism dramas.”

Jung Yong Hwa additionally talked concerning the stills involving the swimming pool scene that grew to become a scorching subject. He candidly admitted, “I’m embarrassed. All I did was deal with figuring out my higher physique greater than ordinary.” Then he shared he was in a position to safely movie all of the motion scenes as a result of he began to work out extra after discharging from the navy.

Subsequent, Jung Yong Hwa selected the important thing level of the drama is his teamwork with Jang Nara. He praised his co-star for main him on the drama set and stated, “She is a veteran senior within the business, and I believe we naturally have chemistry as a result of we focus on quite a lot of issues and work collectively. I’m additionally trying ahead to how it is going to be portrayed.”

Lastly, he stated, “By way of ‘Promote Your Haunted Home,’ I can present my completely different sides and charms. I’m working onerous with the intention of surpassing my limits, so please give the drama quite a lot of curiosity.”

The manufacturing group added, “The extra we see him, the extra we predict he’s an actor who could be very passionate. Please sit up for ‘Promote Your Haunted Home’ the place Jung Yong Hwa’s efforts to make a daring transformation will shine.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” premieres on April 14 and shall be obtainable on Viki.

