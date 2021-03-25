CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Gets A Scare At Hotel Swimming Pool In Upcoming Drama With Jang Nara

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Daebak Actual Property” (literal translation) has shared a brand new sneak peek of CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa in character!

“Daebak Actual Property” is a brand new fantasy drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara will star as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist who’s the boss of Daebak Actual Property, whereas Jung Yong Hwa will play Oh In Bum, a con man who doesn’t consider in ghosts, however makes a residing by pretending to be a exorcist.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Jung Yong Hwa makes a flawless transformation into the suave and charming Oh In Bum, who believes in residing for the current—and flexing as a lifestyle.

After efficiently pulling off an exorcism con, Oh In Bum stays true to his “carpe diem” life philosophy by heading to a swanky resort swimming pool to spend his hard-earned cash. Nonetheless, as he dozes off right into a peaceable slumber, he’s all of the sudden awaken with a begin by one thing that makes him scream in fright, elevating the query of what spine-chilling secrets and techniques may unexpectedly be hidden in such a wonderful place.

The producers of “Daebak Actual Property” praised the star’s performing, remarking, “Jung Yong Hwa is including to the vitality of the drama together with his lifelike portrayal of Oh In Bum, who finds himself crashing into issues left and proper after leaping into ‘Daebak Actual Property’ with the assured perspective of ‘There’s no such factor as ghosts.’”

“In order to point out a brand new aspect of himself, Jung Yong Hwa is passionately pouring his all into his performing,” they continued. “We ask that you just present loads of curiosity in ‘Daebak Actual Property.’”

“Daebak Actual Property” will premiere on April 14. Try a teaser for the drama right here!

In the meantime, watch Jung Yong Hwa in his earlier drama “The Package deal” with subtitles beneath:

