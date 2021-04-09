CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Is Unfazed By Jang Nara’s Icy Glare In “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming Wednesday-Thursday drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” unveiled new stills of Jang Nara and CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is about an actual property agent and a con artist who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara stars as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist and the boss of Daebak Actual Property. Jung Yong Hwa stars as Oh In Bum, a conman who doesn’t imagine in ghosts however pretends to be an exorcist to make a residing.

On April 8, the drama shared a sneak peek of a peculiar second between Hong Ji Ah and Oh In Bum. The 2 hold bumping into one another, which foreshadows their uncommon relationship. Hong Ji Ah stares at Oh In Bum with chilly eyes, and he smiles gently in response. She’s clearly not impressed together with his suave nature, and the final photograph exhibits him barely shocked by one thing.

This scene was filmed final month, and as quickly as filming began, the 2 actors effortlessly immersed into their roles. As soon as the “minimize” signal was given, they monitored their appearing and created a heat environment on the set with their fixed praises for one another.

The manufacturing staff defined, “It is a scene the place Jang Nara and Jung Yong Hwa’s extraordinary chemistry shined. They’re enjoying an important position in making the essence of exorcism dramas that aren’t darkish. Please pay plenty of consideration to ‘Promote Your Haunted Home’ the place their unbelievable teamwork will stand out.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” will premiere on April 14 and might be obtainable on Viki.

