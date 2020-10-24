CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Shares Letter Thanking Fans After Contract Renewal News

On October 24, CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa took to Twitter to share his ideas in regards to the band’s contract renewal information.

Earlier within the week, FNC Leisure confirmed that CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa, Kang Min Hyuk, and Lee Jung Shin had renewed their contracts with the company and that the band was planning for a comeback earlier than the tip of the yr.

Good day everybody, that is Jung Yong Hwa. To BOICE [CNBLUE’s official fanclub], it’s been a very long time since I’ve greeted you.

I am writing as a result of I needed to talk truthfully to you about our contract renewal and our new promotions as we strategy our first comeback in three years and eight months.

There have been numerous incidents that occurred, however I used to be not capable of communicate or act simply because the chief, so I used to be unhappy and dissatisfied at these instances. The accountability of expressing these worries in my head by means of phrases weighed closely on me.

After critical thought and discussions with the members, our households, and FNC’s employees for a yr, we determined that this was the only option for us to guard the title of CNBLUE, make good music in that title, and be along with BOICE once more. Though we could seem a bit missing, we determined to go towards contract renewal with a brand new mindset.

Aside from us, the followers should have additionally been anxious, involved, and in ache. Once I take into consideration that, I can solely be grateful and sorry. I imagine that there’ll come a time after we can freely change our ideas, even these issues which can be troublesome to talk about.

Nonetheless, CNBLUE all the time has a honest gratitude towards BOICE, who’ve warmly waited for us regardless of the troublesome instances that they should have confronted. We won’t neglect this gratitude and we look ahead to spending happier instances with you thru numerous promotions.

The one method we will repay followers who’ve waited for us for therefore lengthy is by persevering with to make music regardless of no matter state of affairs would possibly happen and present that we’ve not modified in our perspective towards our followers and music.

It’s a supply of nice energy to us that BOICE is all the time watching over us, beside us. That’s completely true. I’ll hold this promise to be along with you.