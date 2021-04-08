CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Shows A Softer Side Of Himself In “Promote Your Haunted Home”

KBS 2TV’s upcoming drama “Promote Your Haunted Home” has shared a brand new sneak peek of CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa in character!

“Promote Your Haunted Home” is a brand new fantasy drama about an actual property agent and a con artist who group as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from haunted properties. Jang Nara will star as Hong Ji Ah, a hot-tempered exorcist who’s the boss of Daebak Actual Property, whereas Jung Yong Hwa will play Oh In Bum, a con man who doesn’t consider in ghosts, however makes a dwelling by pretending to be a exorcist.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Oh In Bum exhibits an sudden facet of himself. He’s ingesting with Mr. Heo (performed by Kang Hong Seok) at a dim restaurant. For as soon as, he’s not in a swimsuit that he wears to drag off his fraudulent plans, however he’s dressed extra casually and comfortably. He’s the kind of one that solely lives for immediately, however he appears to be like lonely and unhappy whereas ingesting soju. He shares a mysterious story together with his partner-in-crime, and his expression is full of seriousness and sorrow.

This scene was filmed in February of this yr. Jung Yong Hwa and Kang Hong Seok teamed up for this sentimental second, and when filming began, Jung Yong Hwa immersed into the given scenario and expressed his character’s deep interior self.

The manufacturing group shared, “Jung Yong Hwa is a grasping actor who tries to not miss the smallest particulars of Oh In Bum’s feelings. Please sit up for ‘Promote Your Haunted Home’ that will likely be brimming with Jung Yong Hwa’s ardour.”

“Promote Your Haunted Home” will premiere on April 14 and will likely be out there on Viki.

