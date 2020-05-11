CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa To Reunite With Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon, Lee Joon, And Kwanghee For New Song

An thrilling reunion is going on!

On Could 11, a poster was shared with the caption “Jung Yong Hwa’s Reply Mission Quantity 1. ‘Would you marry me?’” CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa is about to be joined by Lee Joon, Highlight’s Yoon Doojoon and Kwanghee.

Based on FNC Leisure, the music will likely be launched on Could 19 and be a marriage music that’s excellent for heat, spring climate with a straightforward melody and lyrics that remember and assist {couples} who’re sticking collectively in tough occasions. The “Jung Yong Hwa’s Reply Mission” is about to be a chance for Jung Yong Hwa to look again on his previous and make guarantees for the long run with all those that have waited for him to return from his army service.

What’s notable in regards to the challenge is that it is going to be bringing collectively the quartet who made viewers’ hearts race within the “Wedding ceremony Singers” episode of MBC’s selection present “Infinite Problem” in 2016. Jung Yong Hwa is bringing his mates again collectively to not solely share outdated recollections however to sing a brand new celebratory music.

“Would you marry me?” is about to be launched at 6 p.m. KST on Could 19.

