CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa Transforms Into A Quick-Witted Con-Artist In Upcoming Drama About Ghosts

The upcoming Wednesday-Thursday KBS 2TV drama “Daebak Actual Property” (literal translation) launched its first set of stills of CNBLUE’s Jung Yong Hwa!

“Daebak Actual Property” is about an actual property agent (Jang Nara) and a con man (Jung Yong Hwa) who staff as much as exorcise ghosts and evil auras from properties the place individuals have died. It’s penned by Ha Soo Jin, Lee Younger Hwa, and Jung Yeon Search engine optimisation, and directed by Park Jin Suk, who labored on “College 2017,” “Bare Fireman,” and “The Story of the Bookworm.”

Jung Yong hwa will return to the small display in 4 years as Oh In Bum, a con man who pretends to be an exorcist, taking benefit of people that consider in ghosts to earn cash despite the fact that he doesn’t consider in ghosts himself. He’s a quick-thinking character with high-level remark and logical skills, which make him the right con man.

In the brand new set of stills, Oh In Bum arrives at a depressing space with a state-of-the-art digicam. He’s wearing a neat go well with together with his hair gelled, and his eyes are huge with wariness. He’ll quickly showcase his eloquent speech with a view to take care of the disaster in entrance of him. Will he be capable to pull off this charade with a view to get what he desires? Or will this actual encounter with ghosts change him to develop into a greater man?

Jung Yong Hwa talked in regards to the drama, saying, “Whereas studying the script, there have been many scenes the place I couldn’t assist however surprise how the writers even got here up with this. The scene I filmed right this moment was one in all them, so I’m wanting ahead to the way it’ll be applied. As a result of nature of the style, there are numerous elements that need to be filmed by utilizing our creativeness, so I’m making an attempt to completely specific the elements that I solely really feel in my creativeness.”

The manufacturing staff praised the singer-turned-actor, saying, “Jung Yong Hwa is pouring out his condensed power and appearing as an energizer on the set. Out of all his dramas, he will probably be displaying essentially the most numerous faces on this one. Please sit up for ‘Daebak Actual Property,’ the place Jung Yong Hwa’s transformation will take impact.”

“Daebak Actual Property” will premiere on April 14 following the conclusion of “Hey, Me!”

