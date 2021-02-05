CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk And Jung In Sun Embody Adulthood In 1st Stills For “How To Be Thirty”

Upcoming Kakao M drama “How To Be Thirty” launched its first set of stills of Jung In Sun and CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk!

“How To Be Thirty” is a relatable romance that offers with the work and love lives of three 30-year-old ladies. The drama follows the story that unfolds when webtoon creator Search engine optimisation Ji Received (Jung In Sun) meets her writer Lee Seung Yoo (Kang Min Hyuk), who can be her past love from center faculty.

The lately revealed sneak peek of the drama’s script studying hinted on the heat breeze of spring the drama will convey. The newly launched stills solely add to the anticipation of what sort of story will probably be instructed!

For one, Jung In Sun has reworked into Search engine optimisation Ji Received, a widely known webtoon creator with a daring, eccentric, and wonderful attraction. Her refreshing power radiates via the pictures, from being an creator “within the zone” with work to being a mature skilled within the workplace, and at last to dancing and not using a care on the planet.

Search engine optimisation Ji Received is 30 years previous however nonetheless ready for maturity to load. Given how she turned a profitable creator after going via a interval of desperation as an aspiring author, she is aware of the right way to put her foot down and be skilled in the case of work. However together with her pals, she will be able to’t cover her childlike and bubbly nature. The pictures completely seize a lady who’s definitely established however nonetheless sees room for development and wavers in the case of love. As she reunites together with her past love at work, her work and love lives are about to undergo a stage of maturation in a approach everybody can relate to.

Lee Seung Yoo is the primary function Kang Min Hyuk has taken on after being discharged from the navy, however he does it so nicely that it’s arduous to imagine he ever took a break from performing. As a writer, Lee Seung Yoo is a well-liked determine because of his tall top, well-rounded seems, and admirable work capability. Just like Search engine optimisation Ji Received’s case, the pictures present the assorted sides of him. He has a stern face and gaze in a single, however a mischievous look and mild smile within the others.

Lee Seung Yoo is each Search engine optimisation Ji Received’s past love from the previous and a possible love curiosity within the current, and his unpredictable charms shake up Search engine optimisation Ji Received’s coronary heart. His pure smile, paired with an irresistible and mysterious attraction, will pull in viewers who dream of romance at 30. Kang Min Hyuk is about to skillfully pull off the character and add to the chemistry with onscreen accomplice Jung In Sun, who occurs to be his age.

“How To Be Thirty” will probably be directed by Oh Ki Hwan, who has portrayed the trendiest types of love. 30 is an age at which your story resembles one thing in between a chilly winter and heat spring, the place you wish to cool off however nonetheless stay sizzling. Oh Ki Hwan plans on decoding this story in a sentimental method to captivate the viewers.

“How To Be Thirty” can have a complete of 15 episodes, every 20 minutes lengthy. The drama will premiere on February 23 at 5 p.m. KST and will probably be out there on Viki.

