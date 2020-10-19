General News

CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk Confirms For New Drama With Lee Min Ki And Nana

CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk is returning to the display screen with a task within the new MBC drama “Oh! Grasp” (literal title).

“Oh! Grasp” is a romantic comedy a few screenwriter for dramas (Lee Min Ki) and an actress that makes a speciality of romantic comedy (Nana). Whereas the author chooses to not date, the actress can not appear up to now. The story unravels as they discover themselves dwelling in the identical house. Author Jo Jin Kook (“Soulmate,” “Fated to Love You“) and director Hyun Sol Ip (“You Drive Me Loopy!”) have come collectively to work on the sequence.

Kang Min Hyuk might be taking part in Yoo Jin, the grandson of the most important household title in Korean cosmetics. After finding out overseas in France, he’s now the director of a beauty model, making him the trendiest younger bachelor. Kang Min Hyuk is anticipated to tug off this character completely along with his versatility and good-looking appears to be like.

Kang Min Hyuk has already confirmed his first venture after his army discharge to be Kakao M’s authentic drama “How To Be Thirty.” From supporting roles to now lead roles, he’s steadily constructing his repertoire.

MBC’s “Oh! Grasp” is scheduled to air in March of subsequent yr.

