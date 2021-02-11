CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk, Song Jae Rim, And Baek Sung Chul Have Very Different Approaches To Romance In “How To Be Thirty”

Kakao M’s upcoming drama “How To Be Thirty” has shared a brand new sneak peek of its three male leads!

“How To Be Thirty” is a relatable romance drama that follows the work and love lives of girls who’ve simply entered their thirties.

With its premiere lower than two weeks away, right here’s a glimpse of the three very completely different male leads who will probably be stealing viewers’ hearts within the upcoming story:

1. The identical-aged old flame

CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk will star within the drama as Lee Seung Yoo, a webtoon writer who additionally occurs to be webtoon writer Website positioning Ji Received (Jung In Solar)’s old flame from center faculty. After they meet once more for the primary time in 15 years, he initially pretends to not acknowledge her, and he additionally coolly retains his distance from her at work. Nonetheless, when the 2 are alone collectively, Lee Seung Yoo does issues that make Website positioning Ji Received’s coronary heart flutter—nearly as in the event that they have been again in center faculty, besides that Lee Seung Yoo is now a full head taller than her.

Though sparks fly between the 2 characters after their sudden reunion, the 30-year-old Lee Seung Yoo is now at an age the place he’s unable to behave on impulse and be fully sincere about his emotions with out weighing the implications. It stays to be seen whether or not the love story between Website positioning Ji Received and Lee Seung Yoo, who’s extra used to taking than giving, can have a cheerful ending.

2. The mature older man

Song Jae Rim will play the position of movie director Cha Do Hoon, who has all of the charms one would possibly hope for in an older man: reliability, a charismatic presence, and the uncanny potential to be there when Website positioning Ji Received wants him most. Though his reticent nature and his chilly method of talking would possibly result in misunderstandings, Cha Do Hoon is a reliable character who stays steadfastly by Website positioning Ji Received’s facet as he quietly watches over her, lending a shoulder in moments of want.

Cha Do Hoon, who’s in control of directing the movie adaptation of Website positioning Ji Woon’s webtoon, is a pointy perfectionist when he interacts with Website positioning Ji Received at work. Nonetheless, of their on a regular basis lives, he’s a surprisingly tender one who is aware of when to indicate up with a banana milk to consolation Website positioning Ji Received. He isn’t aggressively ahead, however he doesn’t play hard-to-get both; as a substitute, he manages to realize the proper stability. His simple appeal raises the query of whether or not he and Website positioning Ji Received will develop into greater than buddies—and what sort of love triangle the 2 characters will kind with Lee Seung Yoo.

3. The adorably ahead youthful man

Baek Sung Chul will play the 24-year-old Hyung Joon Younger, who passionately expresses his emotions for Lee Ran Joo (performed by EXID‘s Hani) with out argument or reservation. The uncalculating Hyung Joon Younger isn’t afraid of something in the case of love, and he’s at all times able to get his coronary heart damaged, as long as he might be with the particular person he likes.

As Lee Ran Joo is six years older than Hyung Joon Younger, he initially lies about his age whereas boldly making advances on her—and although his forwardness surprises her, it additionally makes her coronary heart skip a couple of beat.

“How To Be Thirty” premieres on February 23 at 5 p.m. KST and will probably be obtainable with subtitles on Viki.

In the meantime, take a look at a teaser for the drama under!

