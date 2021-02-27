CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk Suits Up In First Teasers For New Drama With Lee Min Ki And Nana

MBC’s new drama “Oh! Grasp” (literal translation) has launched its first stills of CNBLUE’s Kang Min Hyuk.

“Oh! Grasp” is a romance drama a couple of thriller drama author named Han Bi Soo who “gained’t” date (Lee Min Ki) and a rom-com actress named Oh Ju In who “can’t” date (Nana).

Kang Min Hyuk has been solid within the function of Jung Yoo Jin, one other participant within the drama’s romance. He’s a third-generation chaebol of a significant cosmetics conglomerate and has studied overseas in France. He’s the “excellent man” with expertise, wealth, attractiveness, and a heat persona. He’s additionally a long-time good friend of Oh Ju In.

The manufacturing workers acknowledged, “Jung Yoo Jin is the sort of individual whom you may’t assist however admire as ‘excellent.’ Kang Min Hyuk does an ideal job at balancing Jung Yoo Jin’s chilly and heat sides. Jung Yoo Jin grew to become even cooler by means of Kang Min Hyuk. Please stay up for Kang Min Hyuk’s return to the small display screen.”

“Oh! Grasp” premieres on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST. Take a look at a trailer right here!

In the meantime, take a look at Kang Min Hyuk in the presently airing Kakao M drama “How To Be Thirty” under!

