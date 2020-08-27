CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, gugudan’s Mina, Kwon Hyun Bin, And Lim Nayoung Cast In New Drama

The brand new drama “Summer season Guys” (literal title) has confirmed its major solid!

“Summer season Guys” is the Korea Inventive Content material Company’s choice for his or her 2020 new media (short-form broadcast) challenge. The drama is about 4 youths who get collectively to revive an outdated cocktail bar on the seaside.

Confirmed because the 4 lead solid members are CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, Kwon Hyun Bin, gugudan’s Mina, and Lim Nayoung.

The drama shall be directed by Heo Chan, who directed the Netflix drama “My Runway” and labored as assistant director on Bong Joon Ho’s “Snowpiercer.” He said, “The casting matches the characters so properly it’s like the actors popped out of the script. I hope that this lineup can proceed into Season 2.”

“Summer season Guys” is claimed to be like a Korean model of “Coyote Ugly” and “Cocktail,” with the important thing themes of youth, dancing, and music. It’s set on Jeju Island, with the manufacturing workers working with an area lodge to construct an actual cocktail bar that can be used as an actual bar after filming ends. Filming started on Jeju Island on August 20.

The manufacturing firm said, “On account of word-of-mouth concerning the script and manufacturing, a Chinese language remake of the drama is already within the works regardless that the unique is just not but full. We plan to make use of this content material IP (mental property) within the OSMU (one supply, multi-use) format in order that the drama can have a number of seasons and spin-offs. We’ll work onerous to satisfy the viewers’ expectations for ‘Summer season Guys,’ which shall be accessible via OTT (over-the-top) [streaming] companies worldwide.”

Take a look at Mina in “Resort Del Luna” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)