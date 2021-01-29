CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, Mina, Lim Nayoung, Kwon Hyun Bin, And More Become An Ambitious Team In New Drama

Upcoming drama “Summer season Guys” (literal title) has launched its major poster!

“Summer season Guys” is claimed to be like a Korean model of “Coyote Ugly” and “Cocktail,” with the important thing themes of youth, dancing, and music. It follows the story of 5 younger folks who get collectively to revive an previous cocktail bar on the seaside.

The drama stars CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, Mina, Lim Nayoung, Kwon Hyun Bin, and Lee Jung Shik. There can even be particular appearances made by Kim Dong Jun, Lee Hyun Joo, Shin Bora, and Bobby Kim.

The poster options the 5 major forged members at their cocktail bar. It reads, “The goals and keenness of youth get shaken up with love!”

“Summer season Guys” premieres on March 30 by way of KT Seezn and can air 30-minute episodes each Tuesday and Wednesday for a complete of 10 episodes. In Japan, the drama shall be streamed by way of the platform ABEMA. Globally, “Summer season Guys” shall be accessible in over 100 international locations by way of OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms.

In the meantime, try Mina in "Resort Del Luna" right here!

