CNN Adds Bob Costas to Contributor Roster

Bob Costas, the sportscaster who narrated World Collection video games, boxing matches and NBC’s Olympics telecasts and elevated his commentary to embody politics and tradition, is becoming a member of CNN as a contributor, the cable-news outlet introduced Monday.

He’s anticipated to supply perspective on sports activities points as that business grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and a spread of cultural and racial points which were rippling by way of U.S. society. The announcement was made by Jeff Zucker, the previous NBCUniversal CEO who now oversees WarnerMedia’s information and sports activities properties.

“Bob Costas is a legendary, revered voice throughout the spectrum of sports activities and past,” mentioned Zucker, in a ready assertion.

“I’m more than happy to be a part of CNN’s roster of journalists and commentators,” Costas added. “CNN’s willingness to commit time and a spotlight to sports activities associated subjects, makes it a very good match for me.”

Over the many years, Costas has grown from doing play by play to weighing in on a few of the greatest points within the sports activities enterprise – not all the time the job for which NBC had employed him. He as soon as mentioned the consequences of gun tradition on athletes on NBC’s “Sunday Night time Soccer” halftime exhibits and sparked a minor controversy throughout his 2014 Olympics internet hosting duties by praising Russian chief Vladimir Putin. In 2017, whereas talking on the College of Maryland, he advised an viewers he felt U.S. soccer was in decline, citing head accidents suffered by the gamers. Costas would later cite that incident as a think about his parting of the methods with NBC Sports activities after a 2018 Belmont Stakes telecast.

There was no phrase within the announcement as to whether or not Costas may also contribute to Turner Sports activities.