CNN Chief Jeff Zucker Expects to Leave at Year-End

Jeff Zucker, the TV government who helped breathe new life and relevance into the CNN cable-news community, expects to go away the outlet when his contract lapses at the tip of 2021.

The chief informed staffers of his choice in a gathering Thursday morning.

“This group has been through rather a lot. I’d like to be right here to get us all again to a brand new regular, one which feels rather more prefer it as soon as did round right here,” Zucker stated through the outlet’s common morning name amongst producers. “So, consequently, I’m going to keep and end my present contract – which, as I stated, will preserve me right here till the tip of this 12 months. At that time, I do count on to transfer on. “

Extra to come…