CNN Films Announces Documentary ‘The Lost Sons’

CNN Films is growing a documentary titled “The Lost Sons,” a stranger-than-fiction account of a child who was kidnapped from his mom’s hospital room.

The non-fiction movie facilities on a Michigan man named Paul Fronczak. At age 10, he unintentionally found newspaper clippings about his dad and mom, who made headlines for grieving their kidnapped child and celebrating two years later when an deserted toddler was discovered. Fronczak was uncertain if he was the kidnapped child talked about within the articles — or the place he might have been for these lacking years. And so started a decade-spanning investigation to search out solutions about his true id.

“Nothing excites me greater than an actual storytelling problem, and it is a thriller story like no different,” stated director Ursula Macfarlane. “The Fronczak story has twists and turns you received’t imagine and explores profound themes to which we are able to all relate: the significance and that means of id and household.”

“The Lost Sons” will likely be informed by means of reenactments, testimony of shut household and first-hand witnesses, in addition to information footage and household archives. CNN is distributing the documentary in collaboration with Uncooked, All3Media firm. The businesses beforehand partnered on the acclaimed doc “Three An identical Strangers,” one other true story that’s too loopy to be made up.

“Once we first got here throughout Paul’s story, we had been instantly gripped,” Evans stated. “Not solely is it a rare real-life thriller, but it surely additionally poses profound questions on id and belonging. We had been delighted that Ursula got here on board as director. The movie she has made is deeply shifting and could have the viewers on the sting of their seats.”

Amy Entelis, govt VP of expertise and content material improvement for CNN Worldwide and Courtney Sexton, senior VP for CNN Films are executing producing the movie with inventive director of U.Okay. Factual at Uncooked Liesel Evans and Campfire founder and CEO Ross Dinerstein.

“Viewers will discover ‘The Lost Sons’ wholly unpredictable and riveting,” Entelis stated.

Macfarlane’s credit embrace “Untouchable,” “Charlie Hebdo: Three Days That Shook Paris” and “One Lethal Weekend in America.”

The unique manufacturing deal was negotiated by Piers Vellacott, managing director of Uncooked, on behalf of the filmmakers and Campfire; and by Stacey Wolf, senior VP of enterprise affairs and Kelly MacLanahan, assistant normal counsel, each of CNN Worldwide on behalf of CNN Films.