CNN Grounds Its Long-Running Airport Network

CNN Airport, a long-running out-of-home media operation that turned an integral a part of the touring expertise for individuals flying via Chicago’s O’Hare, Dallas’ Love Area and even Fresno-Yosemite Worldwide Airport, is shutting down, the sufferer of shifts in shopper habits which are transferring extra rapidly than a Boeing 737.

CNN stated the operation, which aired a mixture of information from CNN and snippets from different WarnerMedia networks in 58 completely different airports within the U.S., would shut as of March 31.

“The steep decline in airport visitors due to COVID-19, coupled with all the new ways in which persons are consuming content material on their private units, has lessened the necessity for the CNN Airport Network and we needed to make the very troublesome resolution to finish its operation,” the AT&T unit stated in a press release.

That is the second CNN operation to be shuttered prior to now 5 months. The corporate scuttled its Nice Large Story video unit in September.

Launched initially in 1991 and billed as CNN’s Airport Network, the operation served as a option to preserve the cable-news outlet in entrance of shoppers even once they couldn’t watch conventional TV — and but could be in a state of affairs the place maintaining with the information was essential. Through the years, CNN’s presence in airport terminals turned so ubiquitous that in 2018, Congressman Steve King, a Republican from Iowa, tried to prod the Federal Communications Fee to produce other corporations’ content material positioned in transportation hubs.

CNN’s media providing let native retailers and transportation authorities place their very own messages on the service, which additionally carried nationwide commercials, information segments and climate and sports activities updates. Some issues had been by no means proven, together with footage of economic aviation crashes and content material not applicable for household viewing.

Even a media providing with little apparent competitors was being challenged by a brand new and rising rival. Through the years, airport executives started to note vacationers had been utilizing airport Wi-Fi connections to stream video decisions of their very own. All of the sudden, a captive viewers was freed.

“Having to say goodbye to such a beloved model is just not straightforward,” stated Jeff Zucker, CNN Worldwide’s president, in a press release. “I wish to thank our pals and colleagues who’ve contributed to its success and to have a good time the truth that for 30 years, the CNN Airport Network has saved tens of millions of home vacationers knowledgeable. It additionally turned an iconic a part of the touring expertise on this nation. I’m certain most of us have a narrative to inform about which airport we had been at once we first realized of a serious information occasion. Be proud that we had a hand in sharing some unbelievable tales with many tens of millions of individuals over the previous three a long time.”