CNN Posts Highest Total Day Viewership Ever Amid Washington D.C. Riot

CNN noticed the very best whole day viewership within the historical past of the community throughout yesterday’s riot in Washington D.C.

In line with Nielsen in a single day figures, CNN posted 5.22 million viewers in whole day viewership. In the important thing information demographic of adults 25-54, the community posted 1.83 million viewers additionally in whole day. MSNBC was second in whole day with simply over 4 million in whole viewers and 972,000 within the demo. Fox Information was third with slightly below 3 million whole viewers and 733,000 within the demo.

In primetime, CNN was additionally first with 8.2 million whole viewers and three.11 million within the demo. MSNBC was once more second with 7.4 million whole viewers and 1.96 million in the important thing demo. Fox Information was third among the many cable information networks with 4.58 million whole viewers and 1.15 million within the demo.

On Wednesday afternoon, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed and breached the U.S. Capitol Constructing as members of Congress had been trying to depend the electoral votes that might formally declare Joe Biden as the subsequent President of the US.

Lawmakers had been evacuated because the rioters breached barricades. Hundreds of protesters, waving “Don’t Tread on Me” flags and shouting “cease the steal,” flooded Capitol Hill and paraded via Nationwide Statuary Corridor, making a tense standoff with regulation enforcement that dissolved into violence. Tear gasoline was deployed within the Rotunda and pictures had been fired. Video from the scene confirmed the demonstrators smashing home windows and climbing into the constructing. Police contained in the Home chamber had been seen with their weapons drawn as folks pressured their means inside.