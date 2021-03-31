CNN Veteran Anchor Isha Sesay Hired as CEO of OkayMedia

Isha Sesay, who spent 13 years at CNN Worldwide as an anchor and reporter, is the brand new CEO of OkayMedia, a media firm devoted to Black tradition and uplifting Black voices.

Sesay has additionally been appointed to the OkayMedia board of administrators, which incorporates Sam Hendel, co-founder of Dataminr, and Shawn Gee, president of Dwell Nation City and supervisor of The Roots.

As CEO of New York-based OkayMedia, Sesay will oversee the corporate’s verticals: Okayplayer, the progressive music website based by The Roots frontman Amir “Questlove” Thompson in 1999, and OkayAfrica, devoted to African tradition, music and politics. As well as, she has been named co-founder and CEO of OkayMedia’s new manufacturing arm, SPKN/WRD, which is able to “carry seldom-heard international voices and recent views to the forefront” throughout function movies, documentaries, TV, podcasting and publishing, the corporate introduced.

Hendel mentioned in saying Sesay’s appointment, “Isha’s management all through her profession in shining a lightweight on essentially the most essential and underreported tales from throughout the globe – from the pandemic outbreak in Africa to her work as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador combatting the continuing violence in opposition to girls and ladies, completely aligns with our mission to inform tales that transfer a worldwide tradition ahead, and we couldn’t be extra excited to have her becoming a member of our firm.”

The corporate’s earlier CEO, Abiola Oke, resigned final 12 months amid allegations by a number of girls of inappropriate conduct, Questlove introduced on Instagram.

Sesay, a Briton of Sierra Leonean parentage, joined CNN in 2005 and departed the information community in 2018. At CNN, Sesay led the group that lined the 2014 kidnapping of greater than 200 schoolgirls in northeastern Nigeria, for which she gained a Gracie Award for her protection of the story and was half of the group acknowledged with a Peabody Award for excellence in reporting. In 2018, she printed “Beneath the Tamarind Tree,” the primary definitive account of the mass abduction of the Nigerian schoolgirls.

Sesay is presently the founder and president of W.E. (Ladies In every single place) Can Lead, a non-profit group working in her native nation of Sierra Leone, to nurture and empower teenage ladies to turn out to be Africa’s subsequent era of dynamic feminine leaders.

Relating to her new function with OkayMedia, Sesay commented, “That is an thrilling firm that has lengthy achieved nice work that I’ve admired. I can’t wait to carry to life all my concepts to develop our content material choices and methods to show this unbelievable model to much more individuals in Africa and past.”

Previous to CNN, Sesay labored at ITV, anchoring the U.Okay. broadcaster’s early morning information program and information studies for morning present “GMTV.” Earlier, she was with Sky Sports activities and introduced a variety of applications throughout the BBC networks. She holds a bachelor’s diploma with honors in English from Trinity School, Cambridge College.

Sesay comes on board after Okayplayer final month launched a mental-health and wellness initiative known as “Passage: The Observe of Therapeutic,” which included an eight-track EP of guided meditations produced by MMYYKK with authentic guided meditations voiced by creatives such as hip hop artist Massive Okay.R.I.T., Kwasi Kessie, Deja Joelle and Kenji Summers; a short-film visualizer edited by Andrew Morrow (Beyonce’s “Black Is King”); a stay, guided meditation occasion sequence with FotografiskaNYC; and an “In Dialog” hearth chat about Black therapeutic with Grammy-nominated rapper Vic Mensa.