CNN’s Don Lemon Responds to Dave Chappelle Slam in Netflix Special – Variety

Dave Chappelle, in a brand new Netflix stand-up particular, takes a swipe at CNN anchor Don Lemon — pushing again on Lemon’s name for Black celebrities to converse up on racial justice.

“And I’m watching Don Lemon, that hotbed of actuality,” Chappelle says in the particular, which Netflix surprise-released without spending a dime on YouTube early Friday. “He says, ‘The place are all these celebrities? Why aren’t you all speaking?’… Would you like to see a star proper now? Can we give a f— what Ja Rule thinks? Does it matter about movie star? No! That is the streets speaking for themselves. They don’t want me proper now. I stored my mouth shut… however don’t suppose that my silence is complicit.”

Added Chappelle: “Why would anybody care what their favourite comic thinks after they noticed a police officer kneel on a person’s neck for Eight minutes and 46 seconds?”, referring to the Might 25 homicide of Minneapolis man George Floyd whereas in police custody.

Lemon, in an look Friday morning on CNN’s “New Day,” responded to Chappelle’s criticism.

“I truly agree with Dave Chappelle,” Lemon stated, saying that Chappelle is his favourite comic. “I feel that the younger people who find themselves on the market in the streets don’t actually care what we’ve got to say” in the “institution.”

Nonetheless, Lemon stated, it’s “not a second for modesty. I feel it’s a second that we must always all be utilizing our platform[s] to do no matter we will… no less than to present these younger individuals and the individuals on the market that we help them.”

Lemon additionally identified, “The irony is that his particular known as ‘8:46,’ he’s speaking about this subject, and I feel it’s nice. He’s utilizing his platform to discuss this in the way in which that he can.” The CNN host additionally invited Chappelle to come on his program “anytime.”

In Chappelle’s “8:46” particular, shot earlier than a stay viewers, he additionally rips into conservative political commentator Candace Owens in crude phrases, lambastes the hypocrisy of Fox Information host Laura Ingraham (calling her a “c—“) and talks about being unable to settle for a Grammy on the day Kobe Bryant died.

The “8:46” particular, which runs a bit of over 27 minutes, had practically three million views on YouTube about 13 hours after its launch.