CNN’s Jeff Zucker, Mindy Mount Join Board of Group Nine Media’s SPAC

CNN’s Jeff Zucker and Technicolor vice chair Melinda “Mindy” Mount have joined the board of administrators of Group Nine Acquisition Corp., the blank-check firm seeking to roll up different digital companies with Group Nine Media.

Discovery-backed Group Nine, whose digital-media manufacturers embrace Thrillist, NowThis, the Dodo and Seeker, fashioned the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in late 2020.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. went public in January, in the end elevating $230 million in gross proceeds for an acquisition, merger or different enterprise mixture with corporations in digital media, social media, e-commerce, occasions, and/or digital publishing and advertising. GNAC is headed by chairman/CEO Ben Lerer, who concurrently serves as CEO of Group Nine Media.

Zucker and Mount be a part of Group Nine Acquisition Corp.’s two different unbiased board members: Richard D. Parsons, co-founder and associate of Creativeness Capital and a director of Lazard Group, in addition to the previous CEO of Time Warner and former chairman of Citigroup; and Jen Wong, COO of Reddit and former president of digital at Time Inc.

Zucker final month stated he expects to depart CNN, the place he’s served as president since 2013, on the finish of this 12 months.

“I’ve been an enormous fan of Group Nine Media’s work for years and acknowledge the distinctive alternative that exists in consolidating the digital sector,” Zucker stated in a press release. “I do know that Ben and his workforce perceive implicitly each the place the digital trade is headed and what it takes to construct a category-defining firm.”

Mount most just lately was president of Jawbone, a shopper expertise and wearable merchandise firm, and beforehand served in varied govt roles at Microsoft. “I couldn’t agree extra with Group Nine’s thesis across the significance of consolidating the fragmented digital trade,” she stated in a press release. “I consider that is the precise car to make that imaginative and prescient a actuality and I’m delighted to affix the GNAC board.”

Ben Lerer commented, “Jeff’s profession in media and skill to see round corners are legendary, and Mindy’s monetary and operational acumen are world-class. We’re thrilled so as to add their distinctive perspective to our workforce.”

Different GNAC administrators are Brian Sugar, president of Group Nine Media and former CEO of PopSugar, and Group Nine Media CFO Sean Macnew.

New York-based Group Nine Media was fashioned in 2016 with a $100 million funding from Discovery, combining three startups backed by venture-capital agency Lerer Hippeau — Thrillist, NowThis Media and the Dodo — with Seeker (previously Discovery Digital Networks). The corporate acquired comedy studio JASH in 2017 and final 12 months purchased ladies’s life-style model PopSugar.

SPACs have turn into a classy approach for personal corporations to lift financing and go public — with out having to embark on a extra time-consuming conventional IPO route. Corporations which have gone public through SPACs just lately embrace DraftKings and Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space-tourism enterprise.