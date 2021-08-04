Co-op growth Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will release as a standalone recreation and upload a brand new mode this 12 months

Sucker Punch has formally introduced that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, the cooperative growth for the one recreation Ghost of Tsushima, can be launched as a standalone recreation. Moreover, Legends can be joined by means of a brand new mode later this 12 months referred to as Competitors.

Introduced by the use of the PlayStation Weblog, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends can be to be had as a standalone recreation priced at € 19.99 on PS4 and PS5 from September 3. This standalone model can be precisely the similar because the Legends mode this is to be had to house owners of the primary Ghost of Tsushima recreation, even if some cosmetics which are unlocked within the marketing campaign can be lacking. It’ll function the entire content material launched in 2020, in addition to upcoming additions.

That new content material comprises Competitors, the brand new mode that may even arrive on September 3.. On this mode, two groups of 2 other folks compete to defeat waves of enemies. Defeated enemies drop Magatama, which can be utilized to assault your opposing crew. Spending Magatama in Shadows will lock the opposing crew from with the ability to make purchases, whilst purchasing Curses will drain the well being of the warring parties and reason the our bodies to blow up. Spending sufficient Magatama triggers the end-of-phase wave of enemies, and defeating them prior to your opponents will win the sport. It appears to be like so much just like the Gambit recreation mode from Future 2.

Competitors may even convey with it a suite of latest trophies and cosmetics to free up.

Competitors joins a brand new crew mastering gadget, which expands at the present Legends development gadget. Avid gamers who’ve earned equipment at stage 110 can now hyperlink it to a category and turn on Mastery Demanding situations, which can can help you improve to stage 120 and free up a 2nd experience slot. A brand new talent and method also are to be had for each and every elegance.

Prior to those two nice additions, An replace can be to be had on August 20 that brings adjustments in line with neighborhood comments. This features a rebalanced Survival mode with shorter classes and new variants of Survival Nightmare weekly demanding situations.

But even so this, Sucker Punch guarantees new content material each and every week from September 10 to October 1, together with a brand new Competitors map, two new Survival maps, and a brand new, harder model of closing 12 months’s raid referred to as Trials of Iyo, which is damaged into chunks.

If you have already got Ghost of Tsushima, Legends is unfastened and there’s no further content material to shop for. And if you purchase the standalone Legends recreation and make a decision you need to play the marketing campaign, you’ll improve to Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Reduce for € 50 on PS4 or € 60 on PS5.