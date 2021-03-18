Coachella Festival Moving to 2022: Sources

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is shifting from October 2021 to April of 2022, two trade sources with information of the state of affairs inform Selection. It’s anticipated that the country-music themed Stagecoach competition, which takes place the weekend after Coachella’s two weekends, will transfer as properly.

Reps for Goldenvoice, the occasion’s promoter, and AEG Presents, its father or mother firm, both declined or didn’t reply to Selection’s requests for remark.

The transfer, whether it is formally confirmed, marks the fourth time the dates for Coachella, which takes place over two weekends on the Empire Polo Floor in Indio, Calif., have been rescheduled: first from April to October 2020, then to April 2021, after which October, though the October dates weren’t formally confirmed by promoters and there have been no dates posted on the competition’s official web site for a number of months.

The sources mentioned the explanation for the most recent postponement is ongoing uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that many promoters and live-entertainment corporations are planning for no less than a partial resumption of touring within the late summer season and fall. Nonetheless, Coachella usually sells out its 125,000 per day tickets instantly, and the sheer logistics of greater than 100,000 folks touring to and gathering at a single location create immeasurable prospects for illness transmission.

Whereas the October dates are nonetheless seven months away, preparations for the competition would start in earnest quickly, and with out acts on regular excursions — the Weeknd’s “After Hours” tour is the primary main one on the books, and it’s scheduled to start subsequent January — the challenges of placing collectively an occasion on the size of Coachella is far more daunting.

Nonetheless, a Coachella rescheduling doesn’t imply that different festivals scheduled for the autumn is not going to happen: Many states have considerably less-stringent COVID protocols than California, and venues in Texas and Florida have sturdy live performance schedules for the spring. A number of festivals throughout the nation are shifting full-speed forward with plans for the autumn, trade sources inform Selection.

“There’s an enormous distinction between having two weekend of Coachella in California and throwing a rustic competition in Florida,” one supply tells Selection.

In its earnings name final month, Reside Nation, the world’s largest live-entertainment firm, mentioned it’s anticipating out of doors and smaller concert events within the U.S. to return within the late summer season. Within the U.Okay., Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that “nightclubs and huge occasions” can reopen by June 21 prompted Reside Nation to announce rescheduled dates for 3 main festivals, promoting some 170,000 tickets in 4 days. Nonetheless, Glastonbury, the U.Okay’s largest competition, formally cancelled its 2021 version earlier this 12 months.

The pandemic’s impact on the live-entertainment enterprise has been devastating. The worldwide reside occasions trade misplaced greater than $30 billion in 2020 due to the worldwide pandemic, together with $9.7 billion on the field workplace, in accordance to the year-end report by live-entertainment trade commerce publication Pollstar.