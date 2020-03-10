Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Likely Moving to October

A number of sources inform Selection that each weekends of the Coachella Competition in addition to the Stagecoach Music Competition that follows have been postponed due to considerations over the coronavirus outbreak. Goldenvoice is informing brokers at present and deducing who is accessible on consecutive weekends in October — beginning with Oct. 9.

Organizers have but to launch an announcement, however insiders say the choice was inevitable as coronavirus panic continues to sweep the reside leisure sector.

Dominos are falling within the competition world, because the Coachella and Stagecoach postponements comply with shortly on the heels of Friday afternoon’s announcement that South by Southwest is formally off for 2020. That was preceded by a Friday morning information convention formally confirming days of reviews that Miami’s EDM-based Extremely Music Competition was being referred to as off. At the moment, Miami’s Winter Music Convention was additionally referred to as off.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Competition, which for a number of years has repeated the identical lineup over two weekends as an alternative of only one, was set to happen April 10-12 and once more April 17-19. The scheduled nightly headliners have been Rage Towards the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Stagecoach, one of many nation’s largest annual nation music festivals, was to comply with on the identical grounds in Indio April 24-26, with Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett within the headline slots.

It’s value noting that 2016’s Desert Journey competition, in any other case generally known as Oldchella, was a really profitable music gathering that was held within the fall — from October 7 to 9 and 14 to 16 — on the identical website as Coachella and Stagecoach: Indio’s Empire Polo Membership (polo is simply performed on the grounds from January to March). Desert Journey featured the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Younger, Roger Waters and The Who on the invoice and grossed greater than $160 million.

The Coachella Valley and town of Indio have the lodging capability to take in the tens of 1000’s who attend the festivals within the fall. And whereas the township and county haven’t pressured a cancelation of Coachella or Stagecoach due to coronavirus, 5 instances reported in Riverside County push it nearer to a fait accompli. By transferring the festivals as opposed to canceling them, Goldenvoice — and mum or dad firm AEG — might protect itself from having to set off cancelation insurance coverage that will or could not cowl communicable ailments.

Selection has reached out to Goldenvoice for remark.