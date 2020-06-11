Coachella, Stagecoach Festivals Not Taking Place This Year – Variety

Whereas few folks anticipated that the Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals would truly happen in October, it’s now turn out to be official: Riverside County public well being officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser introduced that the festivals will likely be happening subsequent yr on the earliest, and a number of sources inform Variety that promoter Goldenvoice is within the technique of informing performers.

“The Coachella Valley Music and Artist Competition and the Stagecoach Nation Music Competition are hereby cancelled for the calendar yr 2020 … on account of the worldwide epidemic of COVID-19 illness,” the order reads, noting that Riverside County has 9,590 confirmed circumstances and 365 deaths up to now.

Coachella, initially deliberate for April with headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage In opposition to the Machine, had been scheduled to return to the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif. on the weekends of Oct. 9 and 16, with Stagecoach the next weekend.

“I’m involved as indications develop that COVID-19 may worsen within the fall,” Kaiser stated in an announcement on Wednesday. “As well as, occasions like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall below [California] Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has beforehand acknowledged would require remedies or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I might not be comfy transferring ahead.

“These selections usually are not taken frivolously with the information that many individuals will likely be impacted. My first precedence is the well being of the group.”

Sources informed Variety earlier on Wednesday that Coachella promoter Goldenvoice has lengthy identified that October of this yr can be unfeasible for the festivals, and remains to be contemplating whether or not to carry the pageant in April 2021, with a diminished viewers, or October of subsequent yr with a full viewers.

A rep for Goldenvoice didn’t instantly reply to Variety‘s requests for remark.

The festivals, initially deliberate for April, have been moved to October early in March. However because the pandemic took maintain, it quickly grew to become apparent that in need of some unexpected coronavirus-quashing miracle, the soonest the pageant may happen with an viewers of any main measurement can be subsequent yr. Governor Gavin Newsom stated in mid-April that giant mass gatherings usually are not more likely to resume till someday subsequent yr on the soonest, and sources have stated for weeks that the one purpose Coachella promoter Goldenvoice has not formally introduced one other postponement is as a result of it hasn’t but confirmed whether or not even April, the month the pageant historically takes place, will likely be protected sufficient for the sort of tight crowds the pageant attracts.

Coachella, which sprawls throughout two weekends and is the most important music pageant within the U.S., commonly sells out its 125,000 per day tickets instantly and nets between $75 million and $100 million every year. Sources say that 40% of this yr’s ticketholders have requested refunds, and Goldenvoice is alleged to be nonetheless contemplating whether or not to carry the pageant in April at 60% capability. Nonetheless, a number of sources stress that no choice has been made, and the final word choice lies with Coachella cofounder and Goldenvoice CEO Paul Tollett, who is understood for taking part in his playing cards near the vest.

And whereas the U.S. and far of the world is slowly “reopening,” what precisely that may imply for the way forward for the live performance trade stays to be seen. Governors and mayors commonly say that live shows and main sporting occasions are among the many final public gatherings that may return to pre-Covid standing, and the fast future is so obscure that Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason jr. informed Variety on Tuesday that the organizers of the Grammy Awards, scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021 on the 20,000-capacity Staples Middle in Los Angeles, are actively planning for 3 present eventualities: one with a full viewers, one with a diminished viewers, and one with no viewers.