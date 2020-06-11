Coachella, Stagecoach Rescheduled for April 2021, ‘As of Now’ – Variety

Practically 24 hours after the Riverside County public well being officer introduced that Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals is not going to be going down in October, promoter Goldenvoice confirmed that the 2 festivals have been rescheduled for April of 2021, as at all times, on the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, Calif.

Nonetheless, the announcement notes the uncertainly surrounding the return to mass gatherings amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, saying that “as of now,” the two-weekend Coachella competition will happen April 9-11 and April 16-18, whereas the country-themed Stagecoach is about for April 23-25. The 2 festivals, initially scheduled for April of this 12 months, had been moved to October in March, after the pandemic took maintain in North America.

No data on lineups was included in Thursday’s announcement. Coachella 2020’s full lineup was introduced early in January, with headliners Travis Scott, Frank Ocean and Rage Towards the Machine; that lineup carried over to October however its standing is unclear on the time of this text’s publication. Reps for Goldenvoice didn’t instantly reply to Variety‘s request for additional remark.

“Underneath the persevering with well being steerage of the County of Riverside, Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 is not going to happen this October as beforehand rescheduled,” the assertion reads. “This isn’t the longer term that any of us hoped to confront, however our foremost focus stays the well-being of our followers, workers, artists, desert companions and everybody concerned within the competition.

“A 12 months with out Coachella and Stagecoach is tough for us to understand, however now we have each intention of returning in 2021,” it continues. “As of now, Coachella weekend one will happen April 9 – 11, 2021 and weekend two can be April 16 – 18, 2021. Stagecoach is about for April 23 – 25, 2021. We look ahead to sharing our new lineups and extra data. We will’t wait to be collectively within the desert once more when it’s secure. All 2020 passes can be honored in 2021. Present cross holders can be despatched an e-mail by the top of the day on Monday, June 15 with additional directions to request a refund or to roll over to subsequent 12 months.”

Sources inform Variety that Goldenvoice realized that this October could be unfeasible for the festivals many weeks in the past, and the delay within the announcement was attributable to consideration over whether or not it will return in April 2021 with a diminished viewers, or October of subsequent 12 months with a full viewers. Thursday’s announcement indicators that these choices are nonetheless into consideration. California Governor Gavin Newsom mentioned two months in the past that giant mass gatherings should not more likely to resume till someday subsequent 12 months on the soonest.

Coachella, the most important music competition within the U.S., frequently sells out its 125,000 per day tickets instantly and nets between $75 million and $100 million every year. Sources say that 40% of this 12 months’s ticketholders have requested refunds, and Goldenvoice is claimed to be nonetheless contemplating whether or not to carry the competition in April at 60% capability.

And whereas the U.S. and far of the world is slowly “reopening,” what precisely that can imply for the longer term of the live performance trade stays to be seen. Governors and mayors frequently say that live shows and main sporting occasions are among the many final public gatherings that can return to pre-Covid standing, and the quick future is so obscure that Recording Academy chief Harvey Mason jr. advised Variety on Tuesday that the organizers of the Grammy Awards, scheduled for Jan. 31, 2021 on the 20,000-capacity Staples Middle in Los Angeles, are actively planning for three present eventualities: one with a full viewers, one with a decreased viewers, and one with no viewers.