Coaches, players and even politicians welcomed Dani Alves after his arrival in Liga MX

Madness for the arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico: a goya was shouted, he signed shirts and took photos.

The arrival of Dani Alves to Mexican soccer has caused endless reactions from fans, but also from coaches, analysts, players and even politicians. It is the communicators who carry out most of the questions surrounding the new addition of the Pumas, but in general terms, the messages celebrate the arrival of the Brazilian to Liga MX.

The National University Club It has become the protagonist of the transfer market due to its activity in it. In the still valid period of transfers, the auriazules have made the services of elements such as Adrian Aldrete, Cesar Huerta, Gustavo del Prete y Eduardo Toto Sageand although they have been relevant, they have no comparison with the signing of Alves. At 39 years of age, the player is not only a sports star, but he is the footballer with the most trophies in all of history.

Since the approach of the university students with the former Barcelona was announced, the speculations and comments did not wait. Some people were skeptical and others did not hesitate to show the emotion of him. Finally, the Dani’s arrival at Aztec football es a fact and immediately the searchlights were pointed at him.

Dani Alves. Photo: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

One of the main actors in the event and who will be in charge of his visit to Mexico, the university coach Andrés Lillini was one of the first to comment the situation. Although the Argentine coach spoke of the concentration that the team maintains ahead of its game against Pachuca corresponding to date four of the Opening 2022, highlighted the quality of the Brazilian and his contribution to the institution.

“It is always important to have someone like him. (I spoke with him) about the team, about the forms, what we are looking for. He has a great predisposition to anything that we can do, ”he affirmed and maintained that inside the locker room “We haven’t talked about it., we are focused on the game against Pachuca. We haven’t touched it because we have a commitment that ends up being decisive”.

Jorge Campos, exporter and club legend was another of those who had words about it: “Dani Alves, friend. Greetings, I’m Jorge Campos. I welcome you to my Pumas, the best team in Mexico. We will be champions with you. You are a winner. Greetings, there I send my kids. Bye bye, see you soon and don’t forget your shirt for my collection”, said the man from Acapulco.

(Fotos: gettyimages)

Marcelo Ebrard, Foreign Minister of Mexico: “Welcome Dani Alves!! What good news for our team!!! Champion Cougars!!”

Claudia Sheinbaum, head of government of Mexico City: “Welcome @DaniAlvesD2 to the @PumasMX and to the City that has it all! It will be a pleasure to see you at the University Olympics”.

Higor Meritão, compatriot and new partner in Pumas: “I don’t know what I’m going to say, I’m a little nervous but I’m fine and we’ll see what happens tomorrow. We are very happy, the whole squad is very happy”.

Nicholas Lacarmoncoach of Puebla: “Spectacular, it is to celebrate for all football lovers, those of us who belong to this league, to congratulate Pumas because they make a hiring of a media level hierarchy level, it makes what is a league shine even more of the big leagues in the world, it makes me happy”.

Palermo OrtizPumas player: “I think it will be very attractive for the league in general and for all the teams that comes to Mexican soccer and we are proud that they can come here with us.”

KEEP READING:

The “ghosts” of Checo Pérez in 2021 that would begin to worry Red Bull

Andrés Lillini reacted to the signing of Dani Alves with Pumas: “It is important to have someone like him”

Key participation in the first goal and an unusual blooper with the referee: the pearls of Di María’s debut with Juventus