Coal Scam: Three, including former Union Minister Dilip Ray, sentenced to three years each, fine of 10 lakhs

Coal Scam News: A special CBI court in Delhi sentenced three, including former Union Minister Dilip Ray, to three years in a case of irregularities in coal scam allocation in 1999 in Jharkhand. Special judge Bharat Parashar has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on them. Also Read – Dilip Ray, minister in NDA government convicted in coal scam, 14 to be sentenced

CBI court grants bail to former union minister Dilip Ray and other individuals – convicted in a Jharkhand coal scam case – on bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each. Also Read – Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda will not be able to contest elections, High Court dismisses plea Court also grants them time till 25th November to appeal in High Court. https://t.co/d2H8e8AaTL Also Read – Coal scam: Court convicted former coal secretary HC Gupta and others for corruption – ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on the three convicts. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on the convicted CLT and Rs 10 lakh on the Castron Mining Limited (CML). After sentencing, the court also granted bail to Dilip Ray and other persons on a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Please tell that during the then NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dilip Ray was the Minister of State for Coal. In 1999, his name came to light in the allocation of coal blocks in Giridih, Jharkhand. On October 6, a special CBI court convicted Dilip Ray in the coal scam case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Now the court has sentenced in this case.

