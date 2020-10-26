Entertainment

Coal Scam: Three, including former Union Minister Dilip Ray, sentenced to three years each, fine of 10 lakhs

October 26, 2020
Coal Scam News: A special CBI court in Delhi sentenced three, including former Union Minister Dilip Ray, to three years in a case of irregularities in coal scam allocation in 1999 in Jharkhand. Special judge Bharat Parashar has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on them. Also Read – Dilip Ray, minister in NDA government convicted in coal scam, 14 to be sentenced

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh each on the three convicts. The court has imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on the convicted CLT and Rs 10 lakh on the Castron Mining Limited (CML). After sentencing, the court also granted bail to Dilip Ray and other persons on a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Please tell that during the then NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Dilip Ray was the Minister of State for Coal. In 1999, his name came to light in the allocation of coal blocks in Giridih, Jharkhand. On October 6, a special CBI court convicted Dilip Ray in the coal scam case related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of Jharkhand coal block in 1999. Now the court has sentenced in this case.

