Coal smuggling: CBI went to raid, accident happened, ECL officer died

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at 45 locations in four states, including the premises of two general managers of East Coalfields Limited (ECL), in connection with illegal mining and theft of coal. Meanwhile, a shocking news has come to light that an ECL security officer has died at his residence amid searches. The deceased Dhananjay Roy was posted as a security inspector (security inspector) in a government company in Kunustoria area in Raniganj in West Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

Neeladri Roy, secretary of the ECL chairman, said that Roy was feeling ill when the search operation was being conducted by the CBI today (Saturday) morning. Hareram Singh, an INTUC trade leader in ECL, said, "He started feeling ill during the CBI interrogation and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he died." The marathon search operation was carried out by officials of the Anti-Corruption Branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation. Authorities raided 45 places in different districts of four states. In this operation, officers were divided into 22 teams. Sources gave this information on Saturday.

A CBI source said that the agency conducted searches at the premises of two general managers of ECL at 45 locations in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, one of which includes security chief Anoop Manjhi alias Lala, who was allegedly involved in illegal mining. And was involved in the theft of coal from ECL. According to sources, CBI officials raided the offices and homes of Anoop Manjhi alias Lala in Asansol, Dugarpur and Raniganj in Burdwan district as well as Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas district of Kolkata. He also conducted a search operation at Shakespeare Sarani, CIT Road, Salt Lake and other places in Kolkata. On Saturday, raids were conducted at 30 different places in West Bengal.

The agency on Friday registered a case against Manjhi and other unidentified people, including some ECL employees and other central government offices. It has been alleged that Manjhi was involved in the theft of coal from ECL leasehold mines in Kunustoria and Kajora areas. Sources said that in the search of CBI, some houses of Manjhi's associates were also raided. Earlier, the CBI also busted an animal trafficking racket operating in West Bengal and arrested its alleged kingpin Inamul Haque, who hails from Murshidabad district.

(Input-IANS)