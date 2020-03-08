General News

Coalition pulls multibillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus plan together

March 8, 2020
Coalition hopes to boost financial system and offset a possible recession with ‘targeted’ plan

The Morrison government is hanging together the overall touches to its coronavirus stimulus plan, which is predicted to be launched early this week.

The multibillion-dollar plan, launched forward after talks with the International Monetary Fund and treasury, aims to offset a recession. The bushfires and Covid-19 hits to the financial system are conservatively predicted to have shaved zero.7% off enlargement figures.

