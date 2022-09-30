Coast Guard found bodies floating during rescue operation in Florida

Aerial view of damaged boats and property in the Ft Myers area in the aftermath of the hurricane

Unofficially, it is said that At least 20 people have already been found dead as a result of the passage of the brutal category 4 hurricane, Ian, through the Florida peninsula. The state’s own director of emergency management, Kevin Guthriespoke of this figure but said that they still cannot take it for granted since it is necessary to verify that people died from the storm and not from other causes during the storm. But everything seems to indicate that the number could increase considerably as rescue groups manage to enter the most affected areas.

It was also Guthrie who, without giving details or specifications about the specific place where this happened, He assured that the Coast Guard had found several lifeless bodies floating in a house.

“Let me paint the scene for you. A place where the flood reached the ceiling. A group of Coast Guard divers enter the site and identify what appear to be human remains. We want to be as transparent as possible, but we really don’t have a number right now.”, Guthrie confided to the press during the meeting this morning.

Florida National Guard rescuing residents still in danger zones



Meanwhile, the president Joe Biden and the Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantiswho were in a kind of truce (they are political rivals) due to the hurricane, have their first public differences over Ian. For Biden, Ian may have been the deadliest hurricane in the country’s history, given its intensity and the level of flooding. DeSantis disagrees with that statement. Until now, the hurricane that caused the most deaths in the history of the country was one that hit Palm Beach, Florida, in 1928, causing 2,500 deaths..

“I don’t think we are even remotely close to that figure,” said DeSantis, who nevertheless acknowledged that knowing an accurate number of deaths at this point is very difficult but assured that the situation “has the potential to have generated many fatalities”.

The problem is that It is also not known how many people are missing and need to be rescued.. There are areas that continue to be completely flooded in Florida. Although they belonged to areas where evacuations were ordered, it is known that many people did not comply with that order. About 20,000 people filled out a form prior to the arrival of the hurricane in which they told the authorities that they would stay in their homes and not evacuate. Many of them have already been contacted, but others have not yet been located.

Boats left in the middle of the city

“About half of them we still haven’t been able to locate, but that doesn’t mean they’re missing. We must bear in mind that in many places there is still no electricity and communication is very difficult”, explained Guthrie. “They may be without access to a phone, but that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily in danger.”.

Search and rescue teams from across the country are arriving on Florida’s west coast to help with this effort.

