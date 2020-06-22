‘Cobra Kai’ Moves to Netflix Ahead of Season 3 Premiere – Variety

“Cobra Kai” is leaving YouTube Premium for a brand new dwelling at Netflix forward of the present’s third season, Variety has discovered.

Beneath the phrases of the deal, the primary two seasons of the collection shall be obtainable on Netflix later this yr. The premiere date for Season 3 shall be introduced at a later date. Information of the transfer comes 36 years to the day after the premiere of the primary “Karate Child” movie. The movie grossed over $90 million when it was first launched and landed an Oscar nomination for Pat Morita as Mr. Miyagi. It finally impressed a further three sequel, a short-lived animated collection, and a 2010 movie reboot starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan.

“The enchantment of ‘The Karate Child’ saga is timeless, and ‘Cobra Kai’ picks up proper the place it left off with out lacking a beat,” stated Brian Wright, vice chairman of authentic collection at Netflix. “The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the present has a ton of coronary heart and is lots of enjoyable. We are able to’t wait to introduce a brand new technology of followers to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new dwelling around the globe.”

The collection continues the story of the “Karate Child” movie franchise, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively. Martin Kove additionally joined the collection on the finish of Season 1, reprising the position of sensei John Kreese. It additionally stars Xolo Maridueña, Courtney Henggeler, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Nicole Brown, and Jacob Bertrand.

In accordance to sources, this was not the primary try to transfer the collection to Netflix. An analogous transfer was tried forward of Season 2 however that deal finally didn’t undergo.

“Cobra Kai” has confirmed extremely standard because it debuted. The primary season scored a 100% important approval ranking on Rotten Tomatoes, with Season 2 netting an 88% ranking. The present was additionally nominated for greatest stunt coordination for a comedy collection or 123 program for each its first and second seasons.

“We’re so proud of ‘Cobra Kai’ and are overwhelmed by the large fan response to the collection,” Sony Photos Tv president Jeff Frost stated. “Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the whole solid have finished such an excellent job with this sensational collection and the large viewers response and sentiment for it’s a testomony to that. We’re very grateful to our companions at Netflix and couldn’t be extra elated that they’ve grow to be the brand new dwelling for this epic saga.”

The collection is written and government produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg by way of their manufacturing firm, Counterbalance Leisure. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett government produce for Overbrook Leisure together with Susan Ekins in affiliation with Sony Photos Tv, with Macchio and Zabka serving as co-executive producers.

“Making ‘Cobra Kai’ has been a dream come true for us since day one,” Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg stated. “We’re grateful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our companions at Sony for locating us a brand new dwelling the place we cannot solely proceed the collection, but additionally discover alternatives to additional broaden ‘The Karate Child’ universe. We’re past excited to be a part of our new companions at Netflix and look ahead to the present reaching the large world viewers who loves this franchise as a lot as we do.”

That is the second YouTube Premium present in current weeks to discover a new dwelling. The previously-canceled “Step Up: Excessive Water” was picked up for a 3rd season at Starz in late Might.

With “Cobra Kai” now leaving, YouTube Premium is now out of the premium scripted house. YouTube’s subscription service beforehand aired exhibits like “Step Up: Excessive Water,” “Wayne,” “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Tv,” and “Dallas & Robo.” YouTube shifted its technique within the authentic content material house final yr, as an alternative specializing in unscripted fare and docuseries.